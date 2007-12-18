Take Great Holiday Lights Photos

Spent hours untangling lights and creating the perfect holiday scene but not sure how to document your masterpiece? The video above offers several tips for how to take the best pics of your holiday lights this season. Some of the tips are a bit obvious, but others, like the white balance tips, seem particularly helpful for the holiday picture-taking novice. For a few more useful ideas, check out last year's guide, and if you've got any tips of your own, let's hear 'em in the comments.