Take Control of an Unresponsive PC with AntiFreeze

Windows only: Take control of your unresponsive computer next time it freezes up with freeware system tray app AntiFreeze. After you've installed it, just wait for the next time your computer hangs and hit Alt-Ctrl-Win-Home to activate AntiFreeze, suspend your running programs, and free up your memory and CPU cycles. You can then use AntiFreeze's interface to selectively resume processes or end the process that you suspect is to blame. You probably won't use it a lot, but it does seem like a good alternative to the reset button as a last resort. I've installed and tested AntiFreeze, but I'll admit that I wasn't able to put it to a full test because I haven't hit any significant hangs, so your mileage may vary. If you get a really good test case, let's hear how it worked for you in the comments. AntiFreeze is freeware, Windows only.