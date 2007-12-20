Sync Office Documents to Google Docs with DocSyncer

Windows only: Free web site/software combo DocSyncer has just rolled out its public beta, pitching a set-it-and-forget-it way of syncing your computer's documents with Google Docs. After signing up and installing the software, DocSyncer goes to work uploading all the Microsoft Office and OpenOffice documents it finds in your Documents and Desktop folders. You can then choose which file types will be synced to Google Docs and set DocSyncer to open those files with local software instead of Google Docs, but you'll likely want to make a few more tweaks before leaving it running.

The software grabs everything by default—kind of annoying to clean up if you didn't expect it—but you can also choose specific folders for DocSyncer to ignore, although not before it gets started. Click over to the "My Documents" tab in the web interface, hit the tiny "Edit" button at the top of the "Folders" pane, and choose which folders you don't want DocSyncer looking through.

Since DocSyncer looks like a one-way backup at this point, it could be a valuable tool for those who like having online access to their work but don't necessarily love Google Docs' scaled-back interface. DocSyncer is a free sign-up and download, available for Windows XP, 2000 and Vista only, with an OS X version supposedly in the works. For more user-driven Google Docs backup tools, check out the OpenOffice.org2GoogleDocs extension, or the Google Doc Download Greasemonkey script for reverse backups.