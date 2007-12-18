Swap and Track Travel Plans with Dopplr

New webapp Dopplr helps frequent travelers keep track of friends and contacts who are also on the road. Sign up for a free account at Dopplr, add your upcoming trips and contacts, and Dopplr calculates coincidences: when you're in a place at the same time as a contact. I haven't had the chance to try out Dopplr with real trips, but while it only seems useful and worth it to extremely frequent travelers, it does look like a nice way to hook up with folks on the road without sending out annoying broadcast emails about where you'll be and when.