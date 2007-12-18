Summize Brings Reviews Together

Review aggregation site Summize certainly isn't the first kid on the multi-site review block, but it's looking to stand out with the sheer breadth of its coverage. Type in a movie, book, gadget or anything else that someone might have taken a critical eye to, and Summize shoots back a colour-coded summary of what bloggers, user reviewers and other sources had to say about it—divided into segments ranging from "great" to "wretched." Many of the reviews seem to come from database-type sites like Amazon, IMDB, and the like, but round up hundreds of blogs, dozens of newspapers and user comments on any topic, and you'll never want for input. The site is free to use, and sign-up seems to mostly be for the benefit of bloggers who regularly contribute to the discussion.