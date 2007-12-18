Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Summize Brings Reviews Together

summize_cropped.jpg

Review aggregation site Summize certainly isn't the first kid on the multi-site review block, but it's looking to stand out with the sheer breadth of its coverage. Type in a movie, book, gadget or anything else that someone might have taken a critical eye to, and Summize shoots back a colour-coded summary of what bloggers, user reviewers and other sources had to say about it—divided into segments ranging from "great" to "wretched." Many of the reviews seem to come from database-type sites like Amazon, IMDB, and the like, but round up hundreds of blogs, dozens of newspapers and user comments on any topic, and you'll never want for input. The site is free to use, and sign-up seems to mostly be for the benefit of bloggers who regularly contribute to the discussion.

Summize.com [via TechCrunch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles