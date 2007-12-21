Stay Productive Over the Holidays

Now that you're likely off to celebrate the holidays with the family, you may still have lingering thoughts about the need to be productive. Blogger Jon Morrow suggests twelve ways to discipline yourself to get things done during the downtime. Set time limits when you have to visit family and friends; don't stay too long. Instead of cooking for hours, buy the food. Catch up on your reading and writing. Clean your clutter. He also suggests to drop resolutions and set milestones instead:

Plan the new year - Forget resolutions. Instead, create a handful of major milestones that you can break into action items and then measure as you progress through the year.

A lot of this should resonate with most of you, especially if you're trying to postpone your work for the very last minute. Take advantage of the holidays to do that so you can enter 2008 with a much clearer conscience.