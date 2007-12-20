Does the idea of hidden programs eating up RAM and CPU cycles give you occasional chills? Well, maybe not, but if you've been using Windows for awhile, you've likely gotten familiar with pruning applications in the Task Manager to keep those thoughts at bay. The How-To Geek blog offers a nifty trick for having the utility run at startup as a minimised program, giving you an icon that updates to show system load and the ability to quickly chop down unnecessary apps and processes with one click. Like any program, however, the Task Manager uses resources, so you could also simply create a shortcut to launch the program whenever you're ready to get
neurotic efficient.
Start Windows Task Manager in the Tray
