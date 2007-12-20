Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Start Windows Task Manager in the Tray

taskmanager_cropped.jpg
Does the idea of hidden programs eating up RAM and CPU cycles give you occasional chills? Well, maybe not, but if you've been using Windows for awhile, you've likely gotten familiar with pruning applications in the Task Manager to keep those thoughts at bay. The How-To Geek blog offers a nifty trick for having the utility run at startup as a minimised program, giving you an icon that updates to show system load and the ability to quickly chop down unnecessary apps and processes with one click. Like any program, however, the Task Manager uses resources, so you could also simply create a shortcut to launch the program whenever you're ready to get neurotic efficient.

Make a Shortcut to Start Task Manager in Minimized Mode [The How-To Geek]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles