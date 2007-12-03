Start a Pedometer Plan

Pedometers are a great (and increasingly cheap) way to track your daily activity and set goals for yourself. Medical and fitness blogger R.L. Bates points to some of the real evidence behind the device's usefulness and has a few suggestions on how to meet realistic goals while using one. Amongst the advice:

It takes about six months to "lock in" a new >> behaviour </</. Aim to do what is necessary to change your exercise behaviour permanently. Be prepared to dedicate yourself to your daily goal each day for a minimum of six months. If you do that, you are much more likely to maintain this goal permanently

Bates also posts a routine to help gradually increase and stick with step counts, making that holiday gift you didn't know you wanted much more useful. Thanks Ryan! Photo by Glutnix.