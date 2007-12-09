Spoof Your Outgoing Email Address with Acebird.com

Send outgoing email messages from a different email address using Acebird.com. Acebird is a web app that seems to do the impossible. You can send email that appears to come from any email address (even those that you don't own). At first blush, Acebird seems like a very controversial application. While Acebird certainly has many practical applications, it can also be used to do heavy damage. Nevertheless, if you ever have a legitimate need to send email from someone else's account, Acebird is a good way to go about doing so. There are two ways that I've been able to identify email coming from Acebird: the mailed-by server is "gator344.hostgator.co" (when it should be something more recognisable like "gmail.com"), and there is no way to customise the name of the sender. Other than that, the email sent by Acebird appears totally legit. Anyone else freaked out?
