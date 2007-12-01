Spice Up Your Desktop with Time-Lapsing Wallpaper

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: Freeware applications Wallpaper Clocks and Desktopia set time-specific wallpapers to your desktop, providing you with a fun and effective way to keep an eye on the time with attractive wallpapers. First, Wallpaper Clocks refreshes your wallpaper every minute to display the current time and (when applicable to the wallpaper) date. Alternatively, Desktopia changes your desktop wallpaper at user-defined periods for an effect similar to iGoogle's sunlight-to-moonlight themes (though you could set completely different wallpapers to remind you to change work modes or tasks). Wallpaper Clocks and Desktopia are freeware, Mac OS X only.

Wallpaper Clocks [via Cool OSX Apps] Desktopia [via MacApper]

