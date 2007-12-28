Speed Up the Firefox Download Process

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

download.pngWeblog MakeUseOf highlights five lesser-known Firefox tips, including one simple tip we've never covered before:

Instead of right-clicking on a download link, choosing "save to target" and pressing enter, just drag the download link to the "downloads icon" in the toolbar. The download will start automatically.

You can actually drag download links to either the Downloads icon (which needs to be added to the toolbar manually through the Customize... option) or directly to the Downloads manager. It may not be fancy, but it does save the default multiple-click download process. Aside from the simple download tip, the post suggests other previously mentioned Firefox tips like deleting mistyped or unseemly URLs from your address bar or search box. Got your own favorite obscure Firefox tip? Let's hear it in the comments.
Comments

  • Scott Buckley Guest

    Or you could hold Alt and left click on the link. It does the same thing as right click > Save Link As.

    also.. why do they call it "Save Link As"? Cos you're not saving the Link per say; you're saving the Target of the Link. Im a big IE hater, but they have it right with "Save Target As" i think.

    0

