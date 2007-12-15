Speed Up Repetitive Typing with PhraseExpress 5

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Previously mentioned freeware text replacement application PhraseExpress has updated with a couple of really impressive features, namely automatic text prediction and the handy clipboard cache, both of which you can see demonstrated in the video above. Like Lifehacker's own text replacement app, Texter, PhraseExpress saves you time by expanding text snippets to larger pieces of repetitive text. It doesn't have all of the features you'll get using Texter, but the text prediction in particular is very impressive, so you'll have to look them over and decide which works best for you. PhraseExpress is freeware for non-commercial use, Windows only.

