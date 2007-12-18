Skype mouse doubles as a phone

Our pals over at Gizmodo have turned up a new gadget which could appeal to the anti-clutter mob over here at Lifehacker - the Skype Mouse. Like it sounds, it's an 800 dpi optical sensor mouse, which flips open into a Skype phone. You can plug the mike and earpiece into the side of the mouse. But as Anna points out in her post - it's dual purpose, not multi-purpose, so you can't keep mousing while calling. And, the phone won't ring while the screen is closed. So I'm leaning towards calling this a novelty.gift idea rather than a must have for the desktop.
But I do love the idea of useful multi-purpose items. Got any favourites? Please share in comments.
