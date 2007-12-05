Simplified Gmail Notifications with cGmail

Linux only: Linux users already have a powerful Gmail notification tool in Checkgmail, but the advanced functionality doesn't always fit the bill, or even just work, for some users (including yours truly). For those seeking a more streamlined notification window, or perhaps just the same kind of tool for non-Gmail POP or IMAP accounts, cGmail is a handy taskbar tool. Once you've installed and configured your account, it's just one click to have cGmail load on startup, and the app integrates nicely with the GNOME desktop's keyring manager. cGmail is a free download, available in .deb, .rpm and source downloads for Linux systems only.