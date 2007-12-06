Silence the click of your mouse

If you're a quiet PC obsessive, then you may like to try this hack, which uses a little bit of soldering to de-click your mouse. Check out the full instructions at abcLinuxu - and note that it's a hack for "most" mouse styles - you'll want to check against the photos he's posted to see if yours is similar.
I personally have such a noisy, clicky old keyboard (hilariously named the "Dell Quiet Key" by the way) that my mouse noise wouldn't even rate - your mileage may vary.
