Silence the click of your mouse

silencemouse.pngIf you're a quiet PC obsessive, then you may like to try this hack, which uses a little bit of soldering to de-click your mouse. Check out the full instructions at abcLinuxu - and note that it's a hack for "most" mouse styles - you'll want to check against the photos he's posted to see if yours is similar.
I personally have such a noisy, clicky old keyboard (hilariously named the "Dell Quiet Key" by the way) that my mouse noise wouldn't even rate -  your mileage may vary.

Silent Mouse - the Second Encounter [via Hack a Day]

