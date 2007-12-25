Set Up Instant Working Environments with Batch Files

Weblog Inspect My Gadget explains how to use batch files to create a quick working environment—launching every document and application you need to get straight to work—using a Windows stalwart, the batch script. The post is actually very similar to my quick launch workspaces, which I use to get my workspace from zero to productive in just a few keystrokes, but provides a few different examples to demonstrate other ways you might get more from your workspace batch scripts. For more on how you can use batch scripts to be productive, check out how we used batch scripts to take Launchy beyond application launching.