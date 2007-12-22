Set Up a Portable "Personal Nerve Center"

You already know how to set up an online "personal nerve center" (PNC), bookmarking, blogging, and scheduling tasks and calendar events from Gmail. But if web-only central storage feels too far away in the cloud for you, PNC user Steve Rubel details how to make a portable, offline version that you can sync to the cloud, take with you and back up as well using IMAP and Gmail. I like the idea of email as the central hub of one's doings—heck, it already is for most of us—and IMAP in Gmail makes that even more possible.