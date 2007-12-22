Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

thunderbird_sm.png You already know how to set up an online "personal nerve center" (PNC), bookmarking, blogging, and scheduling tasks and calendar events from Gmail. But if web-only central storage feels too far away in the cloud for you, PNC user Steve Rubel details how to make a portable, offline version that you can sync to the cloud, take with you and back up as well using IMAP and Gmail. I like the idea of email as the central hub of one's doings—heck, it already is for most of us—and IMAP in Gmail makes that even more possible.

How to Set Up a Portable Personal Nerve Center [Micro Persuasion]

