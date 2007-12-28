Selectively Share Google Reader Feeds

Google Reader has been opening up more sharing features recently, giving users the ability to publicly share feeds and see Google Talk friends' feeds. Blogger Steve Rubel points out a not-so-obvious way to share only selected feeds with only a choice group of people. His solution:

Add a unique tag to feeds you want to share (like "friendshare")

Select "Settings" from Reader's upper-right menus, then the "Tags" tab

Click the RSS icon on the tag you want to share. Share the "View public page" link only with those you want to see it

Now you've got a much more productive (and private) means of sharing select information with a project team or contacts. Neat!