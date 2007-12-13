See How Phones Actually Function at TryPhone

Unless your friend happens to carry the exact mobile phone you're looking to buy, getting a hands-on demonstration isn't always easy. Provider stores are often stocked with non-functioning dummies, or lack the exact model you're eyeing. New web site TryPhone aims to help phone buyers go beyond looks and see how a phone operates when you, say, pull up recent calls or start typing a new text message. The site only carries four popular models at the moment—the iPhone, BlackBerry Pearl, Verizon Juke and Sprint Muziq—but claims it will be adding phones weekly. If you're wavering between two phones, TryPhone's interface preview could help make the decision.