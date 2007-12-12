Search the Web Anonymously with AskEraser

Web search site Ask.com has added a new privacy feature to their search called AskEraser, which, when enabled, deletes your search activity from the Ask.com servers within hours while it remains turned on (as opposed to the standard 18-month hold time). That includes your search query, IP address, user ID, and session cookies, which should make up the bulk of data that could possibly identify you. For more information, check out the AskEraser FAQ, or if you're looking for something similar for Google, try the third-party Googlonymous—though it'd be great to see something similar to AskEraser implemented directly in Google. To enable AskEraser, just click the link on the top of any search page.