Score Rock Band or a Wii this Christmas

It's been a year since the Wii was first released in the U.S. and you're still trying to secure the elusive game console for your living room? Wired's got the inside scoop on how to score a Wii for under your tree this Christmas. For example:

The best time for Wii hunting is early Sunday mornings, because that's when retailers like Best Buy and Wal-Mart release their weekly advertisements. And if they advertise Wii in the paper, they'll hold some systems for the day the ad hits.

The also suggest one tip that I can vouch for as tried and true, because it's exactly how I acquired Rock Band a few days after its release and my Wii last Winter and (having not pre-ordered it).

Talk to the guys behind the registers at your local retailers, and find out when they get Wii shipments. Even if they end up holding some for Sunday, chances are they'll put out at least some of their stock the minute it arrives.

For me it was as simple as calling up my local big box, asking if they had any Wiis/bundles of Rock Band available, and then asking if they knew when they'd get the next shipment. They've always been more than happy to supply this information, and when that day comes, just call them up as soon as possible (or just head to the store if you're feeling more ambitious) and find out if they've got any in.

If all goes well, you'll end up with the coveted gadget and you won't have to hand over an extra $200 to an eBay or Craigslist carpetbagger to do it. If you've had luck getting that coveted gadget in similar situations, let's hear how you did it in the comments. Photo by isdky.