Schedule Startup Programs with Startup Delayer

Windows only: Freeware application Startup Delayer does exactly what it sounds like—it allows you to force programs that normally load at Windows login to wait a specific amount of time before starting. That means larger applications that drag down the boot process can wait until the system's a bit more responsive, and the wealth of utilities some folks use can be spaced out to help you start actually working faster. Startup Delayer also serves as a straight-ahead startup manager for those who dislike the built-in Windows version, giving you control over process priority and window sizes. Startup Delayer is a free download (with requests for donation on closing) for Windows 98 and later only.
