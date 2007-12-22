Scan Recent Web Searches with MyLastSearch

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Look through, and repeat, your recent searches on Google, Yahoo and MSN with MyLastSearch, a free, tiny application that makes your browser histories more useful. The program supports Mozilla products and Internet Explorer (Opera and, presumably, Safari for Windows are left out), lets you search through your, er, searches, and can re-open queries in the same browser they were made in. Those who set their browsers to wipe clean their history on exit are, of course, not going to get much here, but it's an otherwise useful tool to help find that great link you can't remember how you got to before. MyLastSearch is a free download for Windows systems only, and can be run easily from a portable drive.

MyLastSearch [via Download Squad]

