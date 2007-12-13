Save Your Thumbs with a DIY Nail Cushion

DIY web site Instructables thinks your thumbs are too precious to sit in the path of your clumsy hammer, detailing how to repurpose an old mouse pad as a nail holder. It's a pretty simple idea (in essence, the mouse pad just holds the nail for you, though I think I'd double over the mouse pad to ensure a better hold of the nail), but if you aren't a wiz with the hammer, it might save you a black and blue fingernail or two.