Run (Lap)"Topless" Meetings

Blogger Todd Wilkens is waging a personal war against laptops and BlackBerries in office meetings, and says you shouldn't be afraid to lay down the law.

Someone has to be the one to stand up to the social pressure. It can be an uncomfortable prospect but it is necessary. Luckily, you'll find that many people secretly want to have the excuse to disconnect and focus. They just don't want to take the risk of making people upset. Don't be afraid to make people a little uncomfortable in the name of productivity.

He has some great suggestions for how to overcome protests, like building breaks in long meetings so folks don't feel uncomfortable being offline for hours, and reminding clients that they're paying you to watch them check their email. Heh.

My personal war against Crackberry [Adaptive Path via 43F]

