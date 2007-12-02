Roll Your Own Professionally Designed Web Site

Open Source Web Design (OSWD) collects web site templates from amateurs and professionals and makes them available to download free of charge. If you don't have the time (or the chops) to create a sharp looking web site, you can download a high quality template from OSWD instead. There are over 2000 superb designs that can be modified for your upcoming class reunion, wedding, block party, etc. If you've never tried to create a web site, a download from OSWD coupled with a free graphical editor like Nvu should be enough to get you started.