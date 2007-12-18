Retirement Savings 101

Personal finance blog The Dough Roller offers a great introduction to retirement accounts, from IRA's (Roth and traditional) to 401(k)'s. If getting started with a retirement account's been on your mind, 2007's a good year to start, and this is a good place to get a primer. You've got till April 15th of 2008 to max out the old retirement for this year, but if you're just getting started, now's the time to research your options. (In case you're wondering, I opened up a Roth at ING last year.)