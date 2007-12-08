Restickable Glue Stick Makes Sticky Notes

Post-It notes don't have to be boring, square, and yellow any more: make your own sticky notes with any size and colour paper with the Scotch Restickable Adhesive Glue Stick. Just apply the magic sticky stuff to the back of any piece of paper, and stick and re-stick it anywhere you'd like. Over at the Cool Tools weblog, reader Bill says it helps him GTD:

I use it to make my various Getting Things Done/43 folders items and tasks stay put in my handheld binder. I jot my items and tasks down on variously coloured pieces of paper of whatever size I need, rub the magic stickum on them, and they stay put in my binder until I decide to move them around. My inner child is happy because I get to play with stickers and glue; my inner adult is happy because I can continually and easily refine my GTD system.

Sounds like a good stocking stuffer for the crafty person in your life, too. The Restickable Glue Stick costs more than a regular glue stick, about $1.20 a pop (at Amazon at least).