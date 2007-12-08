Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Restickable Glue Stick Makes Sticky Notes

restickable_stick_sm.jpg Post-It notes don't have to be boring, square, and yellow any more: make your own sticky notes with any size and colour paper with the Scotch Restickable Adhesive Glue Stick. Just apply the magic sticky stuff to the back of any piece of paper, and stick and re-stick it anywhere you'd like. Over at the Cool Tools weblog, reader Bill says it helps him GTD:

I use it to make my various Getting Things Done/43 folders items and tasks stay put in my handheld binder. I jot my items and tasks down on variously coloured pieces of paper of whatever size I need, rub the magic stickum on them, and they stay put in my binder until I decide to move them around. My inner child is happy because I get to play with stickers and glue; my inner adult is happy because I can continually and easily refine my GTD system.

Sounds like a good stocking stuffer for the crafty person in your life, too. The Restickable Glue Stick costs more than a regular glue stick, about $1.20 a pop (at Amazon at least).

Scotch Restickable Adhesive Glue Stick [Cool Tools]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles