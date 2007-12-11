Reminders as Effective as Trainers at Exercise Enforcement

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

exercise_reminder_scaled.jpg Find yourself falling behind on your fitness goals? A reminder system can be just as helpful as having a personal trainer to report to. That's according to researchers at Stanford University, where a study found that a group of exercisers who received reminder phone calls exercised an average of nearly 40 minutes per week more than those who were left to their own willpower. Keeping that in mind, tools like HassleMe emails, WakerUpper phone calls and a total system like Remember the Milk could be great tools to integrate into any resolutions you might be considering. A tip of the hat to our Aussie cousin for the tip. Photo by angela7dreams.

The computer called, it said to get off the couch [MSNBC via TechDirt]

