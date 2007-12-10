Remember your online subscription details

If you're an infrequent user of sites like ebay or paypal, you probably make more use of the "I forgot my password, please email it to me" function than you should. I decided to take the simple step of creating a "subscription management" folder in my email client so I'd always have those details to hand.

Now whenever I create an account on a website (which usually generates an email confirming my login details), I just drop the email into my subs management folder and it will be there next time I'm trying to remember my password. Requesting a new password usually generates a reminder email with your new login details - I keep those in my subs folder too.

My subs management folder has a long list of subscriptions, ranging from Remember the Milk, Ticketek, YouTube and Wikipedia. Now they're just a Thunderbird search away, which has been a real time saver. How do you remember all your online subscription details?

