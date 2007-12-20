Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Remember The Milk in Gmail

gmailrtm.png
All platforms with Firefox: Our favorite web-based task manager Remember the Milk has released a Firefox extension that integrates your to-do list into Gmail. This integration isn't just an embedded list—it's pretty full integration. For example, you can label messages "To Do" to automatically make them a task; as well as complete, postpone and otherwise manage your to-do's right inside Gmail. The RTM Gmail extension adds a Tasks tab in Gmail's settings where you can tell it to make starred messages or messages with a certain label a task. It also adds RTM capabilities to Gmail's More Actions drop-down. Cool! If you haven't checked out RTM yet, here's how to get organised with Remember the Milk. The Remember the Milk in Gmail Firefox extension is a free download that works with and wherever Firefox does.

Remember the Milk for Gmail [via Remember The Milk - Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles