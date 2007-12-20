All platforms with Firefox: Our favorite web-based task manager Remember the Milk has released a Firefox extension that integrates your to-do list into Gmail. This integration isn't just an embedded list—it's pretty full integration. For example, you can label messages "To Do" to automatically make them a task; as well as complete, postpone and otherwise manage your to-do's right inside Gmail. The RTM Gmail extension adds a Tasks tab in Gmail's settings where you can tell it to make starred messages or messages with a certain label a task. It also adds RTM capabilities to Gmail's More Actions drop-down. Cool! If you haven't checked out RTM yet, here's how to get organised with Remember the Milk. The Remember the Milk in Gmail Firefox extension is a free download that works with and wherever Firefox does.
Remember The Milk in Gmail
