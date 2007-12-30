Got a pressing headache? How about an aching sunburn? Prevention magazine asked seven experts for their home remedies to cure common health concerns. For example, if your teeth aren't as pearly white as you want them to be, combine 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda with 1 or 2 drops peroxide. Brush the solution onto your teeth and then rinse. Headaches can be relieved with do-it-yourself acupressure or by massaging a few drops of peppermint oil on your lower neck. For a charley horse, apply pressure to the middle of the calf for 30 seconds. The article lists an additional 14 home remedies that are cheap, fast, and will hopefully cure your aches. Surely, these are better options than going to the drugstore and taking over the counter medications—again. Photo by powerbooktrance.
Remedy Aches and Pains on the Cheap
