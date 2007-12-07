Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Recover Closed Applications with GoneIn60s

gonein60s1.pngWindows only: We've all done it: You inadvertently exit the wrong application or press the wrong keystroke and you quit the application you're currently working on. In the best case, you just have to re-open the file or restart the application. Worst case, you lose important changes. Freeware application GoneIn60s recovers recently closed applications within a certain timeframe (60 seconds, by default) so neither scenario will happen. It does so by hiding the window when you close it—but not entirely closing it until the 60 seconds are up. That means if you close an application by mistake, you can just recover it through the GoneIn60s system tray icon before it actually closes. Essentially, then, GoneIn60s just hides your app and sets a delay to close it later, which is—frankly—brilliant. GoneIn60s is donationware, Windows only.

GoneIn60s [DonationCoder]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles