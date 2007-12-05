If you're looking to put your empty cigarette light to good use, the Spotlight LED flashlight fits snugly in your car's cigarette lighter outlet and recharges with the power of cigarettes. The clever little Spotlight costs $14.95, comes in 12 colors, and looks like an excellent stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift. Let's hear other ways you put your cigarette lighter outlet to work for you in the comments.
Rechargeable Cigarette Lighter LED Flashlight
Yep. Triple adaptor driving the bluetooth handsfree, power to the GPS & the air freshener.