Read Hands-Free with the BookGem

Lunchtime book readers, rejoice! A little gadget called the BookGem holds books up and open, no matter how big or small, for easy hands-free reading. Cool Tools blog reader Matt Thompson says:

A little pull-out stand supports the book, two sturdy clips hold the pages in place, a pair of pull-out legs holds the book upright on a table. Best of all, spring-loaded page holders on either end make for simple page-turning without the need for repositioning the text; you just grip both holders with one hand and squeeze.

Sounds like a nice stocking stuffer for the bookworm in your life; the BookGem will set you back 15 bucks. I need one of these to help me transcribe book quotes, the damn things always snap shut while I'm typing. How do you read hands-free? Let us know in the comments.