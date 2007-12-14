Read Ebooks on Your iPod with Ebook to Images

Windows only: Convert Ebooks (in virtually any common format) to portable-friendly images with freeware application Ebook to Images. After you import an Ebook into the program, you can customise the image size and other output options, making it perfect for converting Ebooks for any portable device that can display images, from your smartphone to your MP3 player. In fact, converting an Ebook for my iPhone that I can flip through with iPhone gestures all page-like sounds like an Ebook experience that couldn't get all that much better (unless I could convert my iPhone book with this app, which would be delightfully meta). Ebook to Images is freeware, Windows only. Now go find some free Ebooks and get reading.