"Quote" the Web with Screenshots from Kwout

Take screenshots of any web page and embed the image on any web site (like you see above) or upload it to your Flickr or Tumblr accounts with webapp kwout. Using kwout is simple: Just drag one of their bookmarklets to your bookmark toolbar and click it any time you want to take a capture of a web page. Then just use kwout to select the area you want to "quote" and it'll give you the appropriate code for embedding or upload it to your account of choice. Hit the jump to take a look at what an actual kwout embed looks like.

As you can see, kwout actually retains links on the shot, which is pretty snazzy. It's probably not for everyone, but if you've ever wanted to cut out a piece of the web for someone—whether for your blog or just to email to a friend without the need for any screenshot apps or image editing—kwout does the trick nicely.