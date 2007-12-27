Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

"Quote" the Web with Screenshots from Kwout

kwout.pngTake screenshots of any web page and embed the image on any web site (like you see above) or upload it to your Flickr or Tumblr accounts with webapp kwout. Using kwout is simple: Just drag one of their bookmarklets to your bookmark toolbar and click it any time you want to take a capture of a web page. Then just use kwout to select the area you want to "quote" and it'll give you the appropriate code for embedding or upload it to your account of choice. Hit the jump to take a look at what an actual kwout embed looks like.

http://lifehacker.com/337684/wrap-your-holiday-lights-tangle+free

Holidays: Wrap Your Holiday Lights Tangle-Free via kwout

As you can see, kwout actually retains links on the shot, which is pretty snazzy. It's probably not for everyone, but if you've ever wanted to cut out a piece of the web for someone—whether for your blog or just to email to a friend without the need for any screenshot apps or image editing—kwout does the trick nicely.

kwout

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles