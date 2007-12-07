Quit Coffee to Reduce Procrastination

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

When he caught a bad cold last month, blogger Henrik decided to multi-task and used the time he spent laid up to kick his three-cups-a-day coffee habit. (As if recovery wasn't enough!) He hasn't had a cup of coffee in 30 days now, and he says the change has made a big difference in his productivity. He says that now:

I'm less prone to procrastination. I didn't really notice it while I was drinking coffee but my mind seemed to wander off in all kinds of ways a lot of the time. Now it's easier to single-task and focus on one thing and I don't feel the same need to check email or other distracting stuff.

Not sure if there's any actual scientific evidence that links caffeine and procrastination, but it wouldn't surprise me. I quit caffeinated coffee about two years ago and I've also seen an increase in focus and decrease in tangents because I'm less jacked up on caffeine. (However, decaf coffee, tea, and most diet sodas, which I do drink once in awhile, do have caffeine, so I'm not off the stuff completely. Just no longer dependent on it to get me started in the morning.)

For more on how you too can kick the habit (sans Henrik's flu), see Ask Lifehacker: Quitting Caffeine? (which got posted in Lifehacker's Pre Comments Era), reader responses to the post, and more on the subject here and here.

How I Quit Drinking Coffee and the Benefits I've Experienced [The Positivity Blog]

  • Wobble Guest

    You could be right there. I drink about 4 double coffees a day. Sometimes I have more because I try to shake myself off of procrastination. Now that you mention it, it could be because I am having too much coffee.

    Now, how do I get sick so I can start quitting?

  • Sam Brady Guest

    Its a stimulant. Stimulants have different effects on different kinds of people. The same kind of reasoning (sorta) is behind using amphetamine derivatives for treatment of hyperactivity. Whilst a lot of people become scattered, fidgety or unable to maintain focus whilst on such drugs, for some the effect is almost the opposite.
    I for one find it a lot easier to focus in the morning after a coffee, and feel more alert and connected, but it would make sense that others feel a different way entirely.

