Quit Coffee to Reduce Procrastination

When he caught a bad cold last month, blogger Henrik decided to multi-task and used the time he spent laid up to kick his three-cups-a-day coffee habit. (As if recovery wasn't enough!) He hasn't had a cup of coffee in 30 days now, and he says the change has made a big difference in his productivity. He says that now:

I'm less prone to procrastination. I didn't really notice it while I was drinking coffee but my mind seemed to wander off in all kinds of ways a lot of the time. Now it's easier to single-task and focus on one thing and I don't feel the same need to check email or other distracting stuff.

Not sure if there's any actual scientific evidence that links caffeine and procrastination, but it wouldn't surprise me. I quit caffeinated coffee about two years ago and I've also seen an increase in focus and decrease in tangents because I'm less jacked up on caffeine. (However, decaf coffee, tea, and most diet sodas, which I do drink once in awhile, do have caffeine, so I'm not off the stuff completely. Just no longer dependent on it to get me started in the morning.)

