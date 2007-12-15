Quickly Sort Any List with the Alphebetizer

Need to alphabetise something in a jiffy but don't want to fire up Excel and import the data to do it? Head over to The Alphabetizer, a simple but surprisingly useful webapp that quickly sorts any list into alphabetical order. The Alphabetizer can strip HTML from lists, remove duplicates, ignore indefinite articles like "a" or "an", and handle lists separated by new lines, commas, tabs, or any custom delimiter you like. You can even print your list once it's sorted. The Alphabetizer might not be an everyday webapp for you, but it is a useful tool for the right occasion.