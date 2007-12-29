Quickly Eject USB Gadgets with USB Disk Ejector



Windows only: If you find yourself ejecting a number of USB devices before shutting down, or if you're just tired of clicking through warnings and messages from Windows' default device removal tool, USB Disk Ejector might be worth checking out. The free stand-alone application does what its name implies, and can do it with a double-click from a window or can be set up to run from the Windows command line. If you frequently eject the same devices over and over, you could set up USB Disk Ejector as a command prompt shortcut to quietly remove devices with a single double-click. USB Disk Ejector is a free download for Windows systems only.