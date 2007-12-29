Windows only: If you find yourself ejecting a number of USB devices before shutting down, or if you're just tired of clicking through warnings and messages from Windows' default device removal tool, USB Disk Ejector might be worth checking out. The free stand-alone application does what its name implies, and can do it with a double-click from a window or can be set up to run from the Windows command line. If you frequently eject the same devices over and over, you could set up USB Disk Ejector as a command prompt shortcut to quietly remove devices with a single double-click. USB Disk Ejector is a free download for Windows systems only.
Quickly Eject USB Gadgets with USB Disk Ejector
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink