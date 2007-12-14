Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Quick Look Inside Folders

quicklookfolderheader.jpg Mac OS X Leopard only: You already know how to view zip archive contents and even preview files in the Trash using Leopard's handy Quick Look feature, and now you can look inside folders, too. Using a Folder Quick Look plug-in, instead of just looking at a big old folder icon when you Quick Look a directory, you can get a file listing of what's inside. Here's how to get it working.

  1. Download the Folder Quick Look plug-in.
  2. Extract its contents into /Users/YOU/Library/QuickLook/. Replace YOU with your username. You may have to create the final QuickLook folder. Make sure that the contents of the zip file go here (it's four files total; two are readme's.)
  3. Relaunch Finder by holding down the Option key and click and holding on the Dock's Finder icon. Choose "Relaunch" from the context menu.

Then, just select any folder in Finder and hit the Space key to Quick Look what's inside. Here's the result when I Quick Look my Applications folder: Notice you can also see hidden files and show the file timestamp using the checkboxes at the bottom, too. Handy! The plug-in is a free download for Mac OS X Leopard only. (Don't forget you can also quick look multiple files at once as well, no plug-in required.)

View the Contents of a Folder in Quick Look [MacTips: OS X Tips]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles