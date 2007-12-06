Mac OS X Leopard only: You already know about Leopard's useful Quick Look feature, which previews any kind of document with a tap of the Spacebar. (Go ahead, select a file in Finder and hit the Spacebar to see its contents immediately, no application launching required.) Well, you can also preview several files at once with Quick Look. Just select multiple documents in Finder and hit that Spacebar. You'll get an "Index Sheet" button when you mouse over the Quick Look popup—click on that to see a grid of files. You can also go full screen with Quick Look previews, play videos, read PDF's, see the contents of Office files, and use the arrow keys to see the next and previous files in the list with Quick Look.
Quick Look at Multiple Files Simultaneously
