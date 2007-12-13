If you use a free fax-to-email service or just get loads of PDF attachments from, say, HR each week, you probably put off printing each one the moment it arrives. A good friend of tech blog The How-To Geek offers up a customisable Virtual Basic script solution for Outlook that moves PDFs from a certain source into a "Batch Print" folder and lets you run a macro to print the attachments and then delete the messages. Those using something other than Acrobat to open PDFs, such as Sumatra or FoxIt Reader might have to change a line or two in the script, but it's otherwise a simple paste-and-save Outlook tweak.
Print PDFs in Batches with a VB Script
How do I get rid of the grey Adobe Reader window that appear on my screen? I just need my document to be printed without any user intervention.