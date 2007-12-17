Print File Lists Simply with JR Directory Printer

Windows only: Add freeware application JR Directory Printer to the list of tiny Windows applications that do exactly only what the name implies. Download the program, place it in a folder on your hard drive and fire it up. Once you point it to a directory and hit "Start," it creates a text file listing the file contents that's ready to print—or copy and paste. It saves you a screenshot, it's easy on printers, and it makes it far easier to show your friends a music or video collection. JR Directory Printer is a free download for Windows only. Thanks Yan!