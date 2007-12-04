Print a Phone Directory of Facebook Friends

The Digital Inspiration weblog has found another Facebook feature that's useful offline as well as on—a compilation of friends who list their phone numbers. To get to it, head to facebook.com/mobile and then hit the "Phonebook" link at the top to get a list that can be printed pretty easily. For another print-worthy Facebook feature, check out how to make a friends collage.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink