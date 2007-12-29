Prevent Ubuntu from Asking for an Install CD



One of the very few things that can remind a new Ubuntu Linux user of the long-ago days of ancient Windows is when the system asks for the installation CD or DVD to install a program or utility. That's because Ubuntu keeps the CD as an installation option by default, looking for it whenever a net connection isn't present. To keep CD begging at bay, the FOSSwire blog recommends the following:

In Ubuntu (the normal Gnome version), go to System > Administration > Software Sources. On Kubuntu, head to the Adept Manager application, then go to Adept > Manage Repositories.

Go to the Third Party Software tab Note: In Ubuntu 7.10, this option is in the "Ubuntu Software" tab instead

Uncheck any entries starting with "cdrom," then reload software lists if prompted

Experienced Linux users likely handle most of their software source editing in the command line, but this tweak should help prevent a few headaches for beginners.