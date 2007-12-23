Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

luggage.jpgTraveling for the holidays? Make sure you don't lose your luggage or break anything within. Instead, protect your bags by keeping them on your person at all times if possible. If you must check your baggage, make sure your luggage tag has current contact information. Check in early for your flight. Remove other airline tags (so that your suitcase doesn't accidentally get misdirected to the wrong airport). In the event that your luggage does get lost, know the luggage brand, color, and approximate height so that the airline will not have difficulty locating it for you. In a worst case scenario, expect that your luggage will get lost, so pack extra clothing with you on your carry-on bag.

If you must pack fragile items in your suitcase, wrap your items carefully. It's better to keep the breakables on hand, however. What has been your experience with broken or lost luggage, and how have you learned from it? Let's hear your stories in the comments.

How to Prevent Lost Luggage [Squidoo]

