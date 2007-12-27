Power Up GIMP with 40+ Free Plug-ins

The free cross-platorm image editor GIMP can do a whole lot with images on its own, but its extensible nature lets it do much more, from goofy transformations to custom algorithms. Technology blog techZilo offers a handy list of more than 40 free plug-ins that cover tools many photography enthusiasts (noise reduction, red eye removal) and web designers (anti-aliasing, "save for web" functionality) would especially find useful. The plug-ins should be easy to install on Linux and Mac systems, and a few offer pre-compiled Windows versions. For help getting your plug-ins working, check out the official documentation.