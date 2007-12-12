Post Images Directly from GIMP with GimpPublishr

Windows and Linux: Send the photos you fix in the GIMP, the open source, cross-platform image editor, directly to your Flickr or Picasa Web accounts with GimpPublishr, a GIMP plug-in. After downloading and installing the plug-in, the "File" menu on any picture you open will offer "Publish on Web" option, with links to send the picture to each service. The plug-in's Google Code site gives instructions for Windows and Linux systems, but I'd wager the plug-in would work on Mac systems as well. GimpPublishr is a free download.