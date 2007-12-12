Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Post Images Directly from GIMP with GimpPublishr

publishr_scaled.jpg Windows and Linux: Send the photos you fix in the GIMP, the open source, cross-platform image editor, directly to your Flickr or Picasa Web accounts with GimpPublishr, a GIMP plug-in. After downloading and installing the plug-in, the "File" menu on any picture you open will offer "Publish on Web" option, with links to send the picture to each service. The plug-in's Google Code site gives instructions for Windows and Linux systems, but I'd wager the plug-in would work on Mac systems as well. GimpPublishr is a free download.

GimpPublishr [via PhoroLinux]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles