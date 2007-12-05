Planning your computer and productivity system for 2008

Bless Lifehacker, I'm really enjoying planning how I'd like to work in 2008. Yesterday I asked you if you'll be using a digital or paper calendar next year, and told you I'll be working mainly from a paper diary, supplemented by Google Calendar.
Yesterday I bought myself one of the small black Moleskine 'day per day' diaries, as well as a matching reporter notebook, which will be my jot pad while on the road.
If, like me, you're looking for ideas on a productivity system which works for you, the Web Worker Daily blog today has a post rounding up some productivity tips for Outlook and Gmail/Gcal users, which is worth a look.
In the meantime, I'm curious to know if you have any "end of year" habits for tying up loose ends before launching into a fresh new year? Let me know in comments.
Quick steps towards working more efficiently in 2008 [Web Worker Daily]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink